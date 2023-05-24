Topic skin: ask the OÖN doctor

8
“Skin, sun and more” is the topic of the OÖN telephone consultation next Thursday, May 25th. Between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., the dermatologist and Upper Austrian news doctor Johannes Neuhofer will answer at 0732/78 32 91 all questions about skin health.
