La Plata, criticizes his album Sueños (2023)

Without premeditation, the restless Diego Escriche has ended up converting the latest work of At payment in a whole declaration of intent, demonstrating that all the directions that the band decides to take are more than correct, as long as they are done from a convinced evolution. We met them strumming guitars and they convinced us by sounding from another era, but with “Dreams” The Valencian group gives a synthetic and technological swerve to their sound for which many were not prepared, stating with determination that music labels, as we have known them until now, are dead.

Whether or not hyperpop is here to stay is something that only time will decide. For the time being, the quintet gives us four songs with which they expand their instrumental universe and flee from refreshment formulas already exploited before, until entering, from the entire and debut self-production, an unprecedented world with which they try to familiarize themselves with the various faces of electronics It is precisely this enjoyment of the first times that makes their four interventions end up radiating such enthusiasm, the result of a creative nerve, willing not to get stuck in games already played and to bet, against all odds, for what the band wants to convey here. and now. Without dispensing with nostalgic aesthetic lines that end up in certain archetypes typical of anime and the gamer universe, the result of “Dreams” It ends up becoming a surprising itinerary through different subgenres among which despair, anguish and melancholy prevail as narrative weapons, surfing between agitated waves of drum’n’bass, new rave and even nu-metal guitar and dark grunge (“grey angel”). An anything goes full of nuances and layers with which they make Patricia Ferragud’s keyboards smoke (“Volar”), María Gea is renamed our particular country Alice Glass (“Dreams”), and their live performances already acquire a frenzy of rabid and unbridled catharsis in which the most chaotic dance will prevail (“Far”). See also United Kingdom, "Old is who feels old": the Queen refuses an award for the elderly

Far from seeming that the band has jumped on a tendentious bandwagon driven by contemporary amphetamines, the trial and error that this EP entails records the courage of their respective members to experiment and get out of the mold (and on top of that, they manage to land on their feet). your journey through “The route” seems to have brought back the reward of reinvention, and that is, after all, this is La Plata. A band free of comforts and conformisms that will do everything possible to continue drawing new bridges between their sound and their feelings, in order to always show the speech that most certainly identifies them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

