Reducing the unnaturally high concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere and banishing harmful greenhouse gases underground: in recent years, a new tech sector has developed under the buzzword Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS), which pursues the goal of capturing CO2 with various means and store it permanently. A particularly exciting type of game is the so-called […]

The contribution Innovation Challenge: Who manages to produce green coal? appeared first on Trending Topics.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook