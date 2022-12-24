The story from the hospital bed

Tori Spelling had made a video from the hospital bed silencing those who didn’t believe her story. She said she had experienced dizziness, difficulty breathing and high blood pressure and had undergone medical tests and examinations. But then she no longer updated her followers on her condition. Some sponsored posts have appeared on the social profile including photos with the decorated tree, but it is not known if they were taken before the illness and if the actress has actually returned home to her five children, Hattie Margaret McDermott, Finn Davey McDermott, Liam Aaron McDermott, Stella Doreen McDermott and Beau Dean. Tori and Dean McDermott have been husband and wife since 2006 and renewed their vows in 2010.