And corpse with a rope tied around its neck it was found, in the late afternoon of today, February 26, by a fishermanat sea in the body of water in frontthe Sette Scogliere beach in Rovigliano, in Torre Annunziata in the province of Naples. It is a man between 35 and 40 years old, who had no identification documents on him. In addition to the somatic features, the only distinctive element is represented by tattoo of two letters on a wrist. Investigators are trying to trace his identity, also verifying reports of disappearances in recent weeks.

The stone tied to the rope The investigative track followed by the carabinieri starts from some precise elements: the rope was very tight around the victim’s necka sign that the man may have been strangled and only after the killing would he be thrown into the sea. A further clue comes from large stone that would be found at the other end of the rope. Device used to keep the corpse on the bottom of the sea. But, evidently, the concealment system has not borne fruit. Furthermore the corpse was not in a state of decomposition: therefore the death could also date back to the last 24 hours.

The investigations The Public Prosecutor's Office has opened an investigation and will ask for an autopsy to be carried out tomorrow morning. Naturally the murder trail is that joke immediately. However, that of suicide is not excluded. The carabinieri already have listened to the fishermen of the areaespecially those who came across the body around 5pm. The military also acquired some surveillance camera video installed in the area to try to extrapolate useful elements to reconstruct the story which, so far, is still nebulous.