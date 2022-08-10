(Photo / Associated Press)

Samsung is about to release the Galaxy foldable phone tonight, but it is already working on the next-generation Galaxy S phone king internally. Through relevant code and revelations, preliminary details have been leaked.

According to whistleblower Paras Guglani digging into Samsung’s code information, he found that the code of the suspected new machine emperor is called DM3 internally, and the model is SM-S918. Since the current model of Galaxy S22 Ultra is SM-S908, it is estimated to be Galaxy S22 Ultra. S23 Ultra. In addition, there are related variants such as SMS918BDS, SM-S918U, SM-S918U1, SM-S918W, etc., which may cover telecom versions of various countries.

Comprehensive foreign information, Samsung’s Galaxy S series next year will be fully switched to Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, there will be no Exynos version, maintaining 5,000 mAh of power, but due to the change to TSMC’s 4nm process chip, it is expected to save more power and reduce heat.

It is also initially reported that Samsung will be equipped with a 200 million-pixel main lens for the first time to further improve the camera effect, and then match it with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, and two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses that are 3 and 10 times respectively. , the front lens is 40 million pixels.

The relevant specifications have not been officially confirmed. Samsung will hold the Galaxy S launch conference around February in previous years, which will be the first representative flagship phone of the Android camp of the year.

