Tour de France 2023, a stop stage and a fine for the bikes that hindered Pogacar on the Col du Joux Plane

Il Tour de France 2023 continues to give a great show and today’s stage was no exception, thanks to the umpteenth frontal uphill duel between Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar for the yellow jersey. The two main protagonists of the Grande Boucle n.110 fought each other with attacks, counterattacks and psychological games, but in the end Carlos Rodriguez was the third wheel to cross the finish line in Morzine les Poters du Soleil first.

The young Spaniard from Ineos Grenadiers took advantage of the great tactics that reigned supreme between the captains of Jumbo Visma and UAE Emirates starting from the last two kilometers of the ascent to the Col du Joux Plane, recovering over a minute and then attacking by surprise on the counterattack in the final descent that led to the finish.

A sensational epilogue conditioned at least in part by a couple of episodes caused by the conduct of some motorcycles in the caravan. In particular, the burning sprint from Pogacar 500 meters from the GPM Hors Categorie on the Col du Joux Plane, effectively neutralized by the presence of two motorcycles who proceeded at reduced speed completely blocking the road to the Slovenian and the Danish in the middle of the two wings of the crowd.

What happened to Pogacar and why motorcycles penalized him in the Tour de France

At the end of the fourteenth stage, the Tour jury took disciplinary measures against the two bikes indicted (one belonged to France Télévisions and the other belonged to the photographer of L’Équipe). For both, the disqualification for one stage (tomorrow’s) and a fine of 500 euros for both the passenger and the rider.

Photo: Lapresse

