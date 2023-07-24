TOUR DE FRANCE 2023 / Garzelli’s final point: “A Boucle full of entertainment thanks to Vingegaard and Pogacar. And how nice Ciccone with polka dots” (VIDEO)

Reading time: < 1 minute

Another beautiful edition of the Tour de Francean edition that we will not forget quickly because the show they gave away Jonas Vingegaard e Tadej Pogacar we can hardly find it anywhere else. Stefano Garzelliwho commented the twenty-one stages for Rai, draws up his final balance, complimenting the Dane in the yellow jersey and looking forward to the next edition where we will see them duel again.

And be careful because Vingegaard will also be seen in action at the Vuelta of Spainwhere he will challenge the defending champion Remco Evenepoel. Finally, a thought Julius Cicconethe splendid winner of the polka dot shirt that was missing in Italy since 1992.

But now press play and watch the video released by Stefano Garzelli to the correspondents of Bicisport at the Tour de France.

