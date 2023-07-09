Tour de France – Michael Woods wins stage nine on Puy de Dôme, Pogacar gains eight seconds on Vingegaard

The great return on the famous Puy de Dôme rewards the escape and specifically Michael Woods. The Canadian enters the action of the day – who receives the “good” from the group – he breaks away in the approach to the climb, but is superbly calculating on the asphyxiating ascent to the volcano. Here the moving and exhausted Matteo Jorgenson resumes 500 meters from glory and goes on to win the ninth stage solo for a success of absolute value both for himself and for his Israel – Premier Tech team. The big names challenge each other only in the final, when Tadej Pogacar launches the assault on Jonas Vingegaard. The Dane suffers, doesn’t give up but concedes eight seconds. There are seventeen those who have little treasure left over the Slovenian, for a Tour de France with a crazy balance, so far, at least between the two phenomena.

Pogacar tries again! 8” nibbled at Vingegaard: relive the arrival of the big names

The order of arrival

1. M. WOODS (Israel – Premier Tech)4h19’41”2. P. LATOUR (TotalEnergies)+28”3. M. MOHORIC (Bahrain – Victorious)+3 M. JORGENSON (Movistar)+36”5. C. BERTHET (AG2R Citroen)+55”6. N. POWLESS (EF Education-EasyPost)+1’2 A. LUTSENKO (Astana Kazakhstan)+1 J. GREGAARD ​​(Uno-X)+1’58’9. M. BURGAUDEAU (TotalEnergies)+2’16’10. D. OF THE CROSS (Astana Qazaqstan)+2

The record

The first slice of the 2023 Grande Boucle closes with one of the most eagerly awaited stages and with the return of a historic symbol of this race: the Puy de Dôme, a volcano home to legendary feats of past champions and absent from the Tour since 1988. The stage design is inviting for lovers of escapes, as well as the scalp at the bottom of the route. Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Dstny) attacks at kilometer zero and kicks off an action that also includes Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost), Matej Mohoric (Bahrain – Victorious), Clement Berthet (AG2R Citroen), Gorka Izagirre and Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar), Michael Woods and Guillaume Boivin (Israel – Premier Tech), Davide De La Cruz and Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan), Jonas Abrahamsen and Jonas Gregaard (Uno-X), Mathieu Burgaudeau and Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies). The group immediately seems to relax, but evidently certain indications arrive from many flagships and the situation heats up again. Lidl Trek, Soudal – Quick Step and INEOS are the teams that repeatedly try to get back on track, moving pawns like Skjelmose, Alaphilippe and Bernal. But none of them manages to return and the escape becomes official with the fourteen men mentioned above.

Calmejane gets stuck in the shirts of a fan! Then he throws one in his face

Jonas Abrahamsen takes the flying finish of Lac de Vassivière ahead of Mohoric and Gregaard. Behind, Jasper Philipsen accelerates with a trickle of gas to earn the last available point for the classification of the green jersey of which he dominates. Shortly before Lilian Calmejane is the protagonist of a sensational fall after having remained in the choreography of a fan. The Frenchman restarts without consequences, but goes on a rampage. The group strolls, guided by Jonas Vingegaard’s Jumbo-Visma. The fugitives, among whom there is no dangerous runner for the classification, take off and arrive at an advantage of more than ten minutes. Neilson Powless is the first to cross the Côte de Felletin (4th category of 2.3 km at 4.8%), first GPM of the day and repeats himself shortly after, undisturbed, on the Côte de Pontcharraud (4th category of 1.8 km at 4 .6%).

Philipsen stretches! The green jersey takes the last useful point at the flying finish line

The race continues without surprises up to the Côte de Pontaumur (3rd category 3.3 km at 5.3%). Boivin tries to stretch his breakaway companions, but is caught before the GPM. There’s a bit of a tussle here, but Powless continues his clear path and rule of opponents at the brow. But the harmony between the treads is gone and the sprints begin. Flat calm in the group, now thirteen minutes away. In front is Matteo Jorgenson, with a shot at -47, who makes the difference. The Movistar rider thrives on his approach to the final climb solo, while behind him forms a quartet with Mohoric, De La Cruz, Powless and Burgaudeau. Further back, another group with Woods, while Lutsenko and Abrahamsen drop.

After the bee, Jorgenson tries the pheasant: shot at -46

Jorgenson begins the Puy de Dôme (hors catégorie of 13.3 km at 7.7%, with a peak at 12.2%) with a minute on his closest pursuers, orphans of a De La Cruz stopped by a chain problem. The American, in the first kilometres, does not lose anything. The yellow jersey group finally accelerates and begins to gain significantly, even if it is now out of contention for the stage win. Kelderman and van Aert skim the peloton, where everyone is also suffering from the heat. Jorgenson enters the hard section, which starts at -4, and starts pedaling with more effort. Mohoric sets off in pursuit alone, but Michael Woods takes another step from behind. The latter catches up and detaches the winner of Sanremo 2022 at -1.3 and sets off like a hawk in pursuit of Jorgenson, who is now cooked. The chase, the decisive one, ends 500 meters from the finish line, where Woods puts his arrow and rushes towards glory. Jorgenson is also overtaken in the last meters by the rushing Latour and Mohoric, also missing a podium that he deserved.

Woods takes Jorgenson and leaves: here is the overtaking 450 meters from the finish

The lights return to what remains of the yellow jersey group, namely these riders: Kuss (pulling), Vingegaard, Pogacar, Simon Yates, Hindley, Rodriguez and Pidcock. Ai -1.5 Pogacar breaks the delay and attacks. They all break away, with only Vingegaard trying to hold on. But the yellow jersey loses five, ten, fifteen metres. Pogacar sees his opponent in difficulty, but the gap always remains the same because he too is at full speed. However, the Slovenian pushes to the finish line, which he cuts 8’19” behind the winner and eight seconds before his rival, for another tiny but psychologically significant victory. Simone Yates, Thomas Pidcock, Carlos Rodriguez, Adam Yates and Jai Hindley arrive in that order, the others further away. Tired faces, legs that scream for everyone. Now is the first rest day.

Pogacar launches the attack and Vingegaard trembles: relive the decisive moment on the Puy de Dôme

The general classification

1. J. VINGEGAARD ​​(Jumbo-Visma)38’37’462. T. POGACAR (UAE Emirates)+1 J. HINDLEY (BORA – hansgrohe)+2 C. Rodriguez (INEOS Grenadiers)+4 A. YACHTS (UAE Emirates)+4 S. YACHTS (Jayco AlUla)+4 T. PIDCOCK (INEOS Grenadiers)+5’26”8. D. GAUDU (FDJ Group)+6 S. KUSS (Jumbo-Visma)+6’4 R. BARDET (DSM – Company)+6

