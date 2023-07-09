The Enriching and Diverse Summer Tourism Market: Cultural Tourism Takes the Spotlight

The summer vacation has brought an influx of students across the country, leading to a surge in tourism. This year, the summer tourism market is expected to be even richer and more diverse, with cultural tourism playing a prominent role.

One popular tourist destination is the “Only Henan·Drama Fantasy City” scenic spot in Zhengzhou, Henan Province. In just a month, over 60,000 students have visited this unique attraction. The theater in the scenic spot brings ancient sages and poets back to life through the use of technology. Students can watch art dramas and light and shadow performances, experiencing the innovative charm of traditional culture.

Aside from the theatrical performances, the scenic spot also boasts an intangible cultural heritage museum. Here, visitors can explore more than a dozen intangible cultural heritage products, such as naive cloth tigers and witty shadow puppetry. These attractions have drawn the attention of many tourists who want to immerse themselves in the rich cultural experiences.

Meanwhile, Longsheng in Guangxi has welcomed a group of college student research volunteers from all over the country. These students have been exploring ancient villages, witnessing historical landmarks like the Drum Tower and Fengyu Bridge in Dong Township. They have also learned traditional skills related to intangible cultural heritage, such as grass weaving and silk production. This immersive experience has allowed them to appreciate the cultural inheritance of the “Millennium Dong Village.”

In recent years, Longsheng Guangnan Village has made efforts to revitalize rural areas through the “industry-university-research” network line. They have rebuilt and repaired 13 fire pond settlements, providing a platform for research, cultural tourism, and rural revitalization in Dong villages. As a result, they have been able to attract research teams from all over the country during both winter and summer vacations. The summer study tour in 2023 will continue until August 26, offering ample opportunities for students and tourists to explore this culturally rich region.

With the variety of cultural tourism products and the efforts to revitalize rural areas, the summer tourism market in 2023 promises to be diverse and captivating. These experiences not only provide entertainment but also offer a deep dive into the cultural heritage of different regions. Students and tourists alike have the chance to immerse themselves in the traditions and history of various communities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

