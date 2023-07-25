“Towards you it was addiction, not love”

July 24, 2023 22:16

At the early confrontation bonfire, the boy also agrees in the decision: “I understood that I have to be alone”



Bonfire time for

Manuel and Francesca a

“Temptation Island“. The girl has decided to close her journey in advance on the Canale 5 journey into feelings to understand her destiny with her boyfriend. Francesca was pushed to this choice after some videos in which she saw Manuel talking to the other boyfriends:

“I am convinced of my decision”, the boy repeated on a couple of occasions. Words that therefore led Francesca to

call the bonfire to put an end to their story.

At the time of the meeting,

Francesca went straight to the point of the matter: “I’ve never forced you to stay with me, quite the contrary – he began by addressing his boyfriend -. Thank you for letting me discover the truth in here, before coming you didn’t say anything to me every time I asked you if there was any problem”. The girl refers to

betrayals received every time Manuel asked her for a pause for reflection: “In these years in which you have behaved badly, I wondered why I accepted you leaving me – he said -, in these days comparing myself with other people I realized I am not the person you described”.

“I came here to arrive at a decision, right or wrong – were Manuel’s words -. I had a good time talking to Greta (the single girl I met in the village of boyfriends,

ndr), I know that I was wrong with you but I have always spoken well of you”. Manuel tried to justify his decision to say goodbye – once again – to Francesca. Probably this time forever: “I saw the first videos in which I felt you throw mud on me. I’m happy with the step I took today, I could have gone further but I wanted to stop for you – he explained -. When I left you it was because I wanted to be alone, here I realized that I can’t have a relationship and I have to be alone”.

After a very bitter confrontation, the two come to a common conclusion. And the words are accompanied by tears: “One cannot distort himself if he still needs to have fun, because he lives in a relationship – continued the boy -. At the beginning it seemed strange to come here, but in the end it helped us both: this displeasure will pass, but in four or five months we will still love each other and we will still carry that part together”. Francesca also seems to be determined to close the door, aware of what it was: “In the beginning maybe it was love, then I have

developed an addiction to you“.

When asked about

Philip Biscigliawhether or not to continue together, Francesca replies: ”

I go home aloneif you ask for me I will not answer you”. Also

Manuel is of the same opinion: “For my sake and for his sake, it’s better to part ways.” The two greet each other with a hug, before each taking his story.

