Xi Jinping Emphasizes Importance of Strengthening Military Governance on Army Day

Communist Party of China Focuses on Strengthening Military Governance on Army Day

BEIJING – The Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China recently held its seventh collective study on comprehensively strengthening military governance, in honor of the upcoming August 1st Army Day. During the study, General Secretary Xi Jinping highlighted the importance of this initiative in transforming the concept and method of the party’s military governance, as well as in accelerating the modernization of national defense and the military.

Xi Jinping emphasized the need to implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and to thoroughly implement the thinking on strengthening the military in the new era. He stressed the Party’s absolute leadership over the military and the fundamental standard of combat effectiveness. Upholding the socialist military system with Chinese characteristics, building a modern military governance system, and improving governance capabilities are essential for the high-quality development of the military.

The Vice Dean of the Military Legal Research Institute of the Academy of Military Sciences, Comrade Zhao Dongbin, provided an explanation of the issue and suggested ways to approach the work. The comrades of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee actively listened to the explanation and engaged in meaningful discussions.

In his speech, Xi Jinping acknowledged the Party Central Committee and the Central Military Commission’s efforts in adhering to the Party’s absolute leadership over the military and promoting the exploration and practice of military governance. He highlighted the significant progress made through deepening national defense and military reforms, advancing law-based military governance, and enhancing military strategic management.

Xi Jinping recognized the rapid development of a new round of scientific and technological revolution and military revolution, resulting in major changes unseen in a century. He emphasized the need to strengthen military governance comprehensively, enhance mission responsibility, and foster a spirit of reform and innovation to promote the development of the military.

Strengthening military governance in an all-round way is a complex and systematic endeavor that involves all aspects of national defense and army-building. Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of strengthening the concept of the system, problem orientation, top-level design, strategic planning of military governance, and governance in various fields, chains of command, and levels. He stressed the need for overall coordination, cross-department and cross-field collaboration, as well as the management and surveillance of military expenditures. Strategic management innovation, coherent governance, and grassroots governance were also highlighted as crucial aspects of strengthening military governance.

Additionally, Xi Jinping emphasized the integration of military governance with reform and the rule of law and urged the consolidation and expansion of achievements in national defense and military reform. He highlighted the importance of military legislation, the implementation and supervision of laws and regulations, and the utilization of the rule of law as a fundamental method to advance military governance.

Lastly, Xi Jinping emphasized that strengthening cross-military governance is crucial for consolidating and improving the integrated national strategic system and capabilities. Central government departments, state agencies, local party committees, and governments at all levels were urged to strengthen national defense awareness, overall planning, and coordination in the field of national defense construction.

With Army Day approaching, the Communist Party of China is actively focusing on strengthening military governance to further advance the nation’s defense capabilities and enhance the overall strength of the military. This initiative reflects the Party’s commitment to ensuring the modernization and efficiency of the military while upholding the principles of the Party’s leadership and the rule of law.

