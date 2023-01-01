Two have been detected mycotoxins in cheeses available for purchase at the supermarket. They are specific cheeses, that is, the grated ones of the grana type in resealable sachet packages. As reported by researchers from theCatholic University the quantities are not dangerous, but the toxicity based on the overall intake of mycotoxins present in other foods.

The two mycotoxins found in grated cheeses areochratoxin and the sterigmatocistina. Both are mitoxins produced by molds present on even the best products. In any case, the researchers who have identified the presence of mycotoxins invite you to consume foods purchased in places where controls are scrupulous.

In the European Union, regular checks are carried out on food quality and the health risk is practically zero. The case of the is different non-European products, which must always be purchased in places where checks are carried out and not through unofficial channels. Here’s what we know about the toxins in supermarket cheeses, whether they’re dangerous, and in what quantities.

Toxins found in bagged cheeses: what the study found

on cheese crusts mold can accumulate. The research starts from this awareness of the long maturing of hard cheeses, such as grana which has a maturing time of at least 9 months. The molds are deposited on the cheese wheels remaining on the rind which, in many cases, is grated and packaged.

The problem appears to affect about 25% of all Parmesan cheese sold as grated in supermarkets.

What are ochratoxin and sterigmatocystin?

What do we know about mycotoxins found in grated cheeses? The two mycotoxins (mykos = mushroom) are both not known in research on cheese moulds. while theochratoxin it is quite common, the sterigmatocistina however, it represents a novelty, above all for the quantity found. Both mycotoxins are deposited on the rinds of aged cheeses, especially those aged for an average of 9 months, stored in environments where molds reproduce more easily thanks to elements such as favorable humidity and temperature.

Just to overcome the problem, the rind of grated parmesan is expected to be a maximum of 18% in the packages. For at least 20 years we have been aware of molds inside cheeses and they are studied methods for cleaning scabs and continue to use them as in the past. In any case, the fundamental aspect is that of storage.

The crust cleaning phase takes place in most cases and is very important to limit the presence of these moulds. Only low quality products could skip this step.

Buying tips at the supermarket to avoid damage

The two mycotoxins they are not harmful for human beings, even if they are found with a rather high presence in circulation, which for example for sterigmatocystin reaches 94.4% of packages of grated cheese.

They are not harmful, but if they add to the other mycotoxins present in the food we eat, a problem could arise. For this reason, the advice of experts is to buy in places that are considered safe, where the food is well preserved and where food is made check periodicals on quality.

To limit any type of alarm theInternational Agency for Research on Cancer clarifies that the values ​​of mycotoxins to be harmful should be from 100 to 1000 times greater than the limits of the law, but in none of the cases found the values ​​exceed these limits. For this there are no health risks and you can eat grated cheese without any problems.