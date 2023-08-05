Traffic queues, accidents, traffic in real time on highways and streets thanks to new services and mobile apps 2023

The season of major transfers has already begun and for Italians (and non-Italians) grappling with theorganize your own holidays it is certainly useful to know those solutions that allow you to optimize times.

Translated into concrete terms, it means exploiting those technological solutions, such as mobile apps, which provide real-time information on traffic trends between accidents and car queues. There is no shortage of solutions, as we can see better in this article:

Live traffic, such as mobile apps

Here WeGo Use turn-by-turn voice guidance with driving directions. It also allows you to find parking at your destination and be guided. If you visit the same places often, the app lets you save them in a collection to organize and find them more easily. Or to use the links to get directions to reach them with a click.

If there is a need to make an extra stop or to travel a specific road, it is possible to add stops to the itineraries. Here WeGo therefore allows you to save your mobile data and stay on course even without an Internet connection. So here is the option to download the map of a region, country or continent and complete the journey while remaining completely offline.

We report Q Traffic which allows the integration of Google maps to get the main traffic info on the main roads, motorways and ring roads.

Inside there is space for information from CCISS and our Community on queues, construction sites and everything you need to know to choose the right moment and route before setting off on your journey. Then there is the alarm clock which alerts you to the traffic situation for the selected route at the selected time. Plus cameras, useful numbers and offers dedicated to taking care of your car.

Inevitable to mention Google Maps. The app helps you get to your destination faster with real-time updates. In practice, it helps to avoid queues and slowdowns by receiving real-time information on traffic conditions and estimated arrival times; take the bus or train or use a rideshare service thanks to real-time public transport information; Save time with automatic rerouting based on real-time traffic, accidents and road closures. Finally, thanks to Live View in Google Maps, view your route with arrows and directions displayed directly in augmented reality.

ViaMichelin helps to quickly and accurately calculate the route by car starting from the position, the address or that of one of the contacts. It offers various itineraries with travel time, distance and estimated cost including tolls, vignettes, fuel according to the type of vehicle. So here is the possibility of customize fuel consumption to calculate the exact cost of the journey. For greater precision, just indicate the car model directly to obtain its specific consumption.

