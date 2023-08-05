Planes to the islands, price caps. The government harnesses the algorithm

ROMA – The government puts a patch on the expensive flights that are ruining the holidays of Italians and tourists.

Small problem: a general ceiling on prices – capable of containing speculation of the airlines on each flight – would be illegitimate because it goes against the carriers’ freedom of enterprise.

And then the government must be satisfied to control the rates only for domestic trips from the islands (such as Sicily and Sardinia) and towards the islands.

No alternatives

In this context, the government can intervene – with a decree – because the plane is the only means capable of reaching, for example, Sicilian and Sardinian lands in a short time.

