Home » Russia transforms the facade of its market into a pacifist manifesto: condemned for having discredited the armed forces
World

Russia transforms the facade of its market into a pacifist manifesto: condemned for having discredited the armed forces

by admin
Russia transforms the facade of its market into a pacifist manifesto: condemned for having discredited the armed forces

MOSCA – An entrepreneur from the Leningrad region who turned his grocery store into a “tazebao”, a political manifesto, Dmitrij Skurikhin, was convicted of “repeated disrepute of the Russian army”. The 48-year-old father of five will spend the next year and a half in jail for painting posters in support of Ukraine.

Since the annexation of Crimea in 2014, he had gained notoriety for having displayed political slogans on the facade of his market, a small building in Russko-Vysotskoe, a town of a few thousand souls on the outskirts of St. Petersburg of which he had also been a councilor municipal.

See also  Mira Aleksić biography | Fun

You may also like

Lazio brought in a replacement for Sergej Milinković...

Venezuelan Supreme Court Appoints Ricardo Cusanno to Lead...

Water wave from Slovenia reached Croatia | Info

The Concerns Surrounding the Absence of a “Starry...

MERCEDES-BENZ The new Star Mid-size vans are even...

“Truth Establishing Activity”

in doubt his presence for the first championship

Weather forecast for August 5, 2023 | Weather...

Dinamo earned 13 million euros and did not...

Authorities Sound the Alarm on Rising Drownings of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy