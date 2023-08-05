Russia transforms the facade of its market into a pacifist manifesto: condemned for having discredited the armed forces

MOSCA – An entrepreneur from the Leningrad region who turned his grocery store into a “tazebao”, a political manifesto, Dmitrij Skurikhin, was convicted of “repeated disrepute of the Russian army”. The 48-year-old father of five will spend the next year and a half in jail for painting posters in support of Ukraine.

Since the annexation of Crimea in 2014, he had gained notoriety for having displayed political slogans on the facade of his market, a small building in Russko-Vysotskoe, a town of a few thousand souls on the outskirts of St. Petersburg of which he had also been a councilor municipal.

