Genoa, season ticket record: 24,000 exceeded

The return to A league after only one year of B he had already rekindled the enthusiasm of the fans of Genoa. But also the purchase of the national center forward Mateo Retegui must have contributed to further warming up the atmosphere around the team coached by Alberto Gilardino. And the data speak for themselves because on this Thursday 4 August the rossoblu club established a new record regarding the subscriptions: with the sale of card number 24290, as Genoa points out in a note, the absolute record of season tickets sold by the Ligurian club has in fact been broken. The best figure ever, for the Griffin, regarding the subscriber campaign. “At 1 pm – writes Genoa on its website – there were 2,368 seats still available in the Zena Staircase (the South, ed), 1,469 in the Distinti sector, 1,623 in the Lateral Staircase and about 600 in the Grandstand”. With an official stadium capacity that is just over 32000 seats and over 24,000 seats already sold to season-ticket holders, Genoa can count on a Ferraris even before the start of the season which for the newfound Serie A promises to be already packed.

Genoa, most subscribers of the year in the Europa League

The previous season ticket record was set in the season 2009/2010. The one following the ride that with War e Thiago Motta in the field, and Gasperini on the bench, led Genoa to qualify for theEuropa League. Back then, Rossoblu fans had subscribed en masse to see their team play in Europe (14 years ago there were 24,289 cards). Today, many more have already wanted to book their seats in the stadium Ferraris for the new season, which will see Genoa return to play in Serie A. The objective, now, is the one declared by the managing director Andres Blazquez: 25,000 season-ticket holders and the campaign continues up to the first championship match scheduled at Marassi on August 19 against Fiorentina. First, on Friday 11 August, still at home, Genoa will be involved in Italian Cup against the Modena.