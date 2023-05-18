Patent Court, Milan will have a branch of the central division

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Italian Government has agreed with France and Germany to set up a branch of the Central Division in Milan Unified Patent Court (Tub). The agreement will be submitted to the other Contracting States of the TUB during the next meeting of the Administrative Committee for its formalisation. An important result for Italy and for the Lombard capital, the result of a political choice by the States party to the Tub, following an intense political and diplomatic action conducted by Italy.

The press release arrived in the evening in which the Italian Government acknowledged the outcome of the negotiations which had been going on for weeks between Italy, France and Germany and which provides for the establishment of a central office of the Patent Court in Milan (in addition to those of Munich and Paris). The reduction in skills compared to those envisaged for the London office remains (ie drugs with SPC remain in Paris and chemistry and metallurgy in Munich). To Italy the competences on which the agreement had been found: medical-veterinary science and hygiene (and chemistry closely connected to these items), pharmaceutical patents without supplementary protection certificates (Spc), non-pharmaceutical biotech, agriculture, food and tobacco, personal and household items, sports and the world of entertainment.

«In recent weeks the Government – a note states – in agreement with the local authorities, is completing the legal and operational procedures so that the headquarters can be set up and operational in one year. The member states of the TUB have recognized the strengths and the objective reasons in support of Milan’s candidacy”.

«The agreement will be formalized in the next Administrative Committee of the Tribunal for the unitary rebetto. An important result for Italy». So in a tweet the deputy prime minister and foreign minister Antonio Tajani.