Home » Murmura consolidates its marriage of music, gastronomy and heritage
World

Murmura consolidates its marriage of music, gastronomy and heritage

by admin
Murmura consolidates its marriage of music, gastronomy and heritage

Spring has its days numbered. As many as musical appointments that really move away from the prevailing summer format. Murmura is one of those corners on the calendar that deserves a stop. In this third edition, it offers a program combining music, gastronomy, nature and heritage. This is how they highlight what they have come to call Murmura Experiences. Saturday at around noon (12 hours) Maika Makovski (Cep Bosquet Winery, Fuente Victoria), Kiki Morente (Barea Granados Winery, Padules) and Jose (Bodega Pura Vida, Fondón) will make sommelier in unique spaces and with a repertoire to savor in a special way.

Starting at two in the afternoon, it will be the Pedro Murillo Velarde Hall in Laujar de Andarax that will host a program of performances until midnight. Two scenarios: the Murmured con Queralt Lahoz, Kiko Veneno, Quique Gonzalez, Morgan, Iseo & Dodosound and the Things Thingsand the Laws with artists whose fruit must be carefully trodden as Musgo, Mary of John,vurro y Gilipojazz.

But this is Saturday, the musical epicenter of the Murmura. He Friday the 19th we will work up an appetite in the Wine Tunnel de Alcolea in addition to the performance of Jose Luis Jaén. And pay attention to the program domingo 21 because it offers an exciting day of free activities. Guided tours, storytelling, tastings and more music in delicatessen format. For example, electronics between vineyards with Matsu in the Cortijo el Cura winery (Laujar) or directly already tasting the broth with Tyrant Flag in the Plaza de la Iglesia de Almócita.

See also  Europe is full of liquefied gas, but a fifth comes from Russia

You have all the programming as well as ticket sales and reservations in the Murmura’s website.

You may also like

Combating the use of crack, awareness campaign for...

Locals 14 days since the massacre in Mladenovac...

Partizan won the Student Center statement by Željko...

The Turin Book Fair opens its doors. Lagioia...

Economic agenda of 19 May 2023

7.7 magnitude earthquake in New Caledonia, tsunami risk

PDP will request the amendment of the law...

Miroslav Drinić is the new coach of Modric...

Expert Dragiša revealed why crows attack | Info

Daily horoscope for May 19, 2023 | Magazine...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy