Murmura consolidates its marriage of music, gastronomy and heritage

Spring has its days numbered. As many as musical appointments that really move away from the prevailing summer format. Murmura is one of those corners on the calendar that deserves a stop. In this third edition, it offers a program combining music, gastronomy, nature and heritage. This is how they highlight what they have come to call Murmura Experiences. Saturday at around noon (12 hours) Maika Makovski (Cep Bosquet Winery, Fuente Victoria), Kiki Morente (Barea Granados Winery, Padules) and Jose (Bodega Pura Vida, Fondón) will make sommelier in unique spaces and with a repertoire to savor in a special way.

Starting at two in the afternoon, it will be the Pedro Murillo Velarde Hall in Laujar de Andarax that will host a program of performances until midnight. Two scenarios: the Murmured con Queralt Lahoz, Kiko Veneno, Quique Gonzalez, Morgan, Iseo & Dodosound and the Things Thingsand the Laws with artists whose fruit must be carefully trodden as Musgo, Mary of John,vurro y Gilipojazz.

But this is Saturday, the musical epicenter of the Murmura. He Friday the 19th we will work up an appetite in the Wine Tunnel de Alcolea in addition to the performance of Jose Luis Jaén. And pay attention to the program domingo 21 because it offers an exciting day of free activities. Guided tours, storytelling, tastings and more music in delicatessen format. For example, electronics between vineyards with Matsu in the Cortijo el Cura winery (Laujar) or directly already tasting the broth with Tyrant Flag in the Plaza de la Iglesia de Almócita.

You have all the programming as well as ticket sales and reservations in the Murmura’s website.

