Today’s Stock Exchanges, May 18th. Optimism on US debt. The EU price lists close on the rise, Milan loses its shots in the final

Borsa, Milan is confirmed (+1%). Saipem and Banco Bpm run

Piazza Affari continues to rise with the Ftse Mib index up by 1% to 27,474 points. The tension on government bonds rises, with the spread between German ten-year BTPs and Bunds growing to 185.2 points and the Italian annual yield increasing by 7.2 points to 4.249%. The German one rises by 6.8 points to 2.4% and the French one by 7 points to 2.98%. The pink jersey of the main basket Saipem is confirmed (+3.46%) after new orders for approximately 850 million dollars (784.81 million euros). Closely followed by Banco Bpm (+2.2%), Bper (+2.1%), Unicredit (+1.7%) and Intesa (+1.46%), while Mps slips (-1.96 %), black jersey among the blue chips, subject to profit taking after the leap on the eve. Stm (+2.15% in the wake of its European rivals), Mediobanca (+1.76%), which announced the acquisition of a digital consultancy company, Nexi (+1.67%), Iveco (+ 1.62%) and Tim (+1.58%). Few minus signs, limited to A2a (-0.99%), downgraded to ‘hold’ (keep in portfolio) by analysts from Intesa, Diasorin (-0.49%), Erg (-0.14%) and Tenaris (-0.08%). Positive Ferrari (+1.59%) and Cnh (+1.2%) together with Prysmian (+1.1%), and Stellantis (+0.77%), cautious Eni (+0.45%), with crude oil down (Wti -0.44% to 72.49 dollars a barrel).