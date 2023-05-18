Home » Today’s Stock Exchanges, May 18th. Optimism on US debt. The EU price lists close on the rise, Milan loses its shots in the final
Health

Today’s Stock Exchanges, May 18th. Optimism on US debt. The EU price lists close on the rise, Milan loses its shots in the final

by admin

Borsa, Milan is confirmed (+1%). Saipem and Banco Bpm run

Piazza Affari continues to rise with the Ftse Mib index up by 1% to 27,474 points. The tension on government bonds rises, with the spread between German ten-year BTPs and Bunds growing to 185.2 points and the Italian annual yield increasing by 7.2 points to 4.249%. The German one rises by 6.8 points to 2.4% and the French one by 7 points to 2.98%. The pink jersey of the main basket Saipem is confirmed (+3.46%) after new orders for approximately 850 million dollars (784.81 million euros). Closely followed by Banco Bpm (+2.2%), Bper (+2.1%), Unicredit (+1.7%) and Intesa (+1.46%), while Mps slips (-1.96 %), black jersey among the blue chips, subject to profit taking after the leap on the eve. Stm (+2.15% in the wake of its European rivals), Mediobanca (+1.76%), which announced the acquisition of a digital consultancy company, Nexi (+1.67%), Iveco (+ 1.62%) and Tim (+1.58%). Few minus signs, limited to A2a (-0.99%), downgraded to ‘hold’ (keep in portfolio) by analysts from Intesa, Diasorin (-0.49%), Erg (-0.14%) and Tenaris (-0.08%). Positive Ferrari (+1.59%) and Cnh (+1.2%) together with Prysmian (+1.1%), and Stellantis (+0.77%), cautious Eni (+0.45%), with crude oil down (Wti -0.44% to 72.49 dollars a barrel).

See also  From syphilis to HPV, sexual diseases are on the rise in Italy

You may also like

“Surprised by the decision to hold the Springsteen...

Is eating cucumber bad for the liver? Here’s...

Cannes at the feet of archaeologist Harrison Ford...

Bad weather, because the alert is triggered even...

HuidaGene Therapeutics Announces Release of World’s First…

Mortal Kombat 1: the reinterpretation of a myth...

Walking is good for your health but be...

«The aggressor victim of bullying»- breaking latest news

Cannes Film Festival 2023, all the looks (and...

The first of its kind in the world:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy