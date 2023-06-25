Tragedy on the Trasversale delle Serre, car hits broken down car: two dead in Simbario

Tragedy during the night on the Trasversale delle Serre near Simbario where a broken down car was hit by another car: two dead

VIBO VALENTIA – One of the two was even thrown over the overpass so violent was the impact with the car that arrived suddenly. The other remained lying on the asphalt. The remaining two were injured. Hit by a car while they were pushing theirs, which had broken down along the roadway. This could have been the dynamics of the accident which this morning, around 3.50, caused the death of two people from Serra: Bruno Vavalà, 23 years old, and Nicola Callà, 60 years old.

The scene of the fatal accident was a road – the Trasversale delle Serre – which has already been used several times in the past, above all exactly four years ago (it was in fact the morning of June 23, 2019 and more or less the same time) when three young men from Soriano lost their lives, returning from a disco party in Soverato. Only one of them managed to save himself.

On New Year’s Eve this year, then, another tragic crash with the death of a 32-year-old. Now this new, terrible accident that took place on the Trasversale delle Serre. The clash took place near the exit for the municipality of Simbario not far from one of the various tunnels that characterize that stretch.

TRAGEDY IN SIMBARIO ON THE SERRE TRANSVERSE: THE DYNAMICS OF THE ACCIDENT THAT CAUSED TWO DEATHS

Nicola Callà Bruno Vavalà

According to what has been possible to learn it seems that the two deceased, who were returning to the city of the Certosa together with the other occupants, all returning from a wedding in a town in the Ionian Reggino, where they had served as waiters, a few kilometers from their final destination, they had a problem with the car, a Peugeot 206.

They got out to secure it and just as they were pushing it, two of them were hit directly by those traveling in another car, a BMW, perhaps due to poor visibility. It seems that even the occupants of the BMW were returning from a wedding, it is not known if the same. In the impact, one of the two victims ended up in the viaduct, making a flight of about ten meters. The call to the 118 operations room was immediate from those present.

Several ambulances intervened on the spot, whose staff unfortunately could not do anything but ascertain the death of the two Serresi and provide care for the other two, originally from Sorianello. The carabinieri of the Serra San Bruno company are also on the spot who are carrying out the investigations into the dynamics of the accident, while the particularly complicated intervention of the firefighters was necessary to recover Vavalà’s body. Traffic was blocked for hours.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

