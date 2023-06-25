Home » Tennis Bundesliga – Radstadt celebrates narrow derby victory
Tennis Bundesliga – Radstadt celebrates narrow derby victory

1. BUNDESLIGA, MEN
Lower play-off: Sparkasse Radstadt – GM-Sports Anif 5:4. Points: Prechtel/Rohrer, Neumayer/Moises, Neumayer, Nareyka, Kamitz; Kivattsev/Stoiberer, Kivattsev, Kößler (to where), Stoiberer. Furthermore: Hartberg – Wiener AC 6: 3, Steyr – Seebenstein Schiltern 6: 3. – Final score: 1. Radstadt 8/5 games, 2. Anif, 3. Wiener AC, 4. Hartberg 6 each, 5. Steyr, 6. Seebenstein Schiltern 2 each.

