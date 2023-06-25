Isa Pulver wins in front of all men

Isabelle Pulver suffered a cerebral hemorrhage a year ago, she of all people, the fit ultracycler who does almost inhuman things on the bike. Now the 52-year-old has won the toughest bike race in the world for the second time.

Isa Pulver am Race Across America 2019 im Monument Valley im Gliedstaat Utah.

Martin Kuhn

She has two names. There is Mrs. Isabelle Pulver, 52 years old, the senior physiotherapist in an institution for people with disabilities. And there is Isa, the cyclist. “Isa is what people in sports call me. For other friends and work colleagues, I’m Isabelle,” says Pulver.

