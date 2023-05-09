Home » Tragic accident: young motorcyclist from Carrara dies
Tragic accident: young motorcyclist from Carrara dies

Tragic accident: young motorcyclist from Carrara dies

MARINELLA DI SARZANA – Tragic road accident in the afternoon in Marinella di Sarzana in which Emanuele Arcolini, a 23-year-old from Carrara (Massa-Carrara), lost his life. The incident occurred on the coastal road where the young man was proceeding towards Tuscany on board his motorbike when – according to an initial reconstruction – for reasons yet to be ascertained he collided with a car. The three people who were on board the vehicle were practically unharmed while the consequences for the boy were immediately desperate. Shortly after 4 pm, when the clash took place, rescuers, Carabinieri and the Local Police of Sarzana immediately arrived on the spot and were on the spot until the evening to ascertain the exact dynamics of what happened.

The self-medication arrived from Carrara but the team immediately realized that the situation was dramatic. The rescuers did everything possible to save the life of the boy who, however, went into cardiac arrest during transport to the emergency room of San Bartolomeo di Sarzana. He was also called the ambulance from Genoa, but when he landed in the lay-by of the Sarzanese hospital it was already too late. The family heard the dramatic news and gave the authorization for the explantation of the corneas. The young man’s body is currently in the emergency room of San Bartolomeo where the team responsible for this delicate operation is already at work. The body will then be made available to the judicial authority.

