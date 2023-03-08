Trains and ATM vehicles at risk: on 8 March 2023, as is now tradition, there will be one strike general that could paralyze transport in Milan and throughout Italy. Not only trains, therefore Trenord and Trenitalia, but also public transport, metro, buses and ATM trams. As confirmed by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, the agitation involves various trade unions and will have different times depending on the location. On Women’s Day, the workers represented by the Adl Cobas, Slai Cobas and Cub unions will stop. Workers of all public and private categories may cross their arms, but as always, the greatest inconveniences risk occurring due to the potential stop to transport public.

On Wednesday 8 March, among other things, the city will be crossed by two processions. The first, for the students, will leave from Largo Cairoli at 9.30. The second, against gender-based violence, is convened for 6.30 pm in Piazza Duca d’Aosta and is open to all citizens (Who all the details).

Trenord train strike timetable for 8 March

The first to stop will be the railwaymen. “The Adl Cobas union has called a national strike of all public and private categories from 9 pm on Tuesday 7 to 9 pm on Wednesday 8 March 2023”, he announced Trenord. Clarifying that concurrently there will be a second “strike proclaimed by Cub Trasporti from 00:00 to 21 on March 8, 2023″.

“Therefore, regional, suburban, airport and long-distance services may undergo variations and cancellations”, Trenord warns. “On Tuesday 7 March, trains will travel with departure scheduled by the official timetable by 9 pm and arriving at the final destination by 10 pm. On Wednesday 8, however, the trains on the list of guaranteed trains that have of origin run after 6 am and arrival at destination by 9 am; in the afternoon the service will resume regularly with trains that have the scheduled departure after 6 pm”.

“In the absence of airport service trains, replacement buses will be set up, without intermediate stops, at Milan Cadorna and Malpensa Airport only for airport connections between ‘Milan Cadorna and Malpensa Airport’, at Stabio and Malpensa Airport to guarantee the S50 Malpensa airport connection Stabio Airport”. “There are no changes to the circulation of Frecce and Intercity trains”, guaranteed Trenitalia. Italo has instead published a list of all convoys that will be secured during the workers’ agitation.

Strike 8 March, ATM transport times

On Wednesday it will then be the turn of the employees of Atm, the company that manages public transport under the Madonnina. In the morning, the workers who work on buses, trams and trolleybuses will be able to strike, while in the afternoon it will be the turn of those who work in metropolitan. “The subways will be in service from morning to late afternoon: they are guaranteed until 6 pm. The lines could be affected by the strike after 6 pm, until the end of the service”, reported the Foro Bonaparte company in a note. Different speech, however, for buses, trams and trolleybuses which “may not be guaranteed from 8:45 to 15 and after 18 until the end of the service”, clarified the company.

The strike – reads the Atm website – was called for “the safety of workers, the renewal of the moratorium on layoffs, the protection of rights in agile work, public welfare, for retirement at 60, the right to work, wages and careers without discrimination, against austerity policies, against changes to basic income, against precariousness”.







