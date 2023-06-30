Home » trainee Fulvio Filace also died
trainee Fulvio Filace also died

IlPiacenza 29 June 2023

End of hopes for Fulvio Filace, a 25-year-old student at the Federico II University of Naples and trainee at the Cnr, who was seriously injured in the explosion of a car which took place last Friday 23 June on the Naples ring road. Unfortunately, the young man did not make it: he died in the night in the Cardarelli hospital, where he was hospitalized in the Burn Center. He is the second victim of the car explosion, carried out as part of an experimental project for the conversion of conventional cars into hybrid-solar vehicles. On Monday 26 June, again at Cardarelli, Maria Vittoria Prati, 66, the CNR’s first researcher, who was driving the car, died. The causes of the explosion that destroyed the car and caused the death of the researcher and the trainee are still to be clarified. The Naples Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation into the incident. 66-year-old Maria Vittoria Prati from Piacenza surrendered, after 4 days of excruciating agony, to the very serious burns she suffered all over her body: when the hybrid-powered car (diesel plus energy from a solar panel) exploded and flames engulfed the vehicle , Maria Vittoria was unable to move, becoming a prisoner of fire. The rescuers pulled her out of the cockpit, at the Cardarelli hospital, in the burns department, they tried to do everything possible, but for the engineer, one of the most brilliant minds of the Cnr, there was no escape. She was married to an esteemed professor of chemical engineering at the Federico II of Naples, Fabio Murena. He too calls for truth and justice. The prosecutor of Naples has opened an investigation to ascertain the causes of the tragedy. First, it must be clarified what caused the explosion. There has been talk of two unspecified “cylinders” on board the car, but there are no certainties. The prototype had already traveled without problems. Until the moment of the explosion that took the life of Prati, and now, also of Filace.

