Xu Qin and Liang Huiling met with guest representatives attending the 5th Heilongjiang Tourism Industry Development Conference

Lan Shaomin attended

On the afternoon of June 29, Xu Qin, Secretary of the Heilongjiang Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, and Liang Huiling, Deputy Secretary of the Heilongjiang Provincial Party Committee and Governor of Heilongjiang Province, met with the guest representatives attending the 5th Heilongjiang Provincial Tourism Industry Development Conference. Lan Shaomin, chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, attended the meeting.

On behalf of the Provincial Party Committee, the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, the Provincial Government, and the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, Xu Qin and Liang Huiling welcomed the guests and expressed their gratitude to friends from all walks of life who care about and support the development of Heilongjiang. Xu Qin said that General Secretary Xi Jinping attaches great importance to the revitalization and development of Heilongjiang, and has delivered important speeches and instructions many times, providing fundamental guidelines and scientific guidelines for the comprehensive revitalization of Longjiang. Heilongjiang is unswervingly advancing in the direction guided by General Secretary Xi Jinping, focusing on the construction of “six dragons”, accelerating the promotion of “eight revitalization”, adhering to ecological priority and green development, relying on unique resource endowments and rich cultural heritage, and adapting to consumption upgrades Demand, optimize the layout of tourism planning, enrich the supply of tourism products, promote the deep integration of culture and tourism, use high-quality tourism industry to help high-quality revitalization and development, and strive to create “green water and green mountains are golden mountains and silver mountains, and ice and snow are also golden mountains and silver mountains”.

Xu Qin pointed out that “the beauty of the northern country lies in Heilongjiang”. Heilongjiang is a province rich in cultural and tourism resources, with excellent ecology, distinct seasons, rich products, and diverse cultures. Holding the tourism industry development conference is a concrete practice of Heilongjiang’s in-depth study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s ecological civilization thought. The theme of this tourism development conference is “Beautiful Longjiang: With the theme of “new starting point, high quality, and new start”, it aims to focus on the joint construction and sharing of high-quality cultural tourism resources, and create an important platform to promote domestic and international cultural tourism industry exchanges and cooperation. Guests are welcome to take this conference as an opportunity to get to know Daqing and Longjiang up close, to deepen cooperation with Heilongjiang, to jointly develop high-quality tourist attractions, to cultivate well-known special tourism brands, and to let more tourists experience the coolness, ice and snow of Longjiang in summer charm. Jointly plan high-quality tourism routes, promote resources and send tourists to each other, and expand the tourism influence of “traveling between cold and summer, south and north”. Jointly build a cooperation platform, jointly develop domestic and international cultural tourism markets, and shape new advantages in tourism opening and cooperation. Jointly expand the space for mutual benefit, insist on setting up a platform for culture and tourism, and economic opera, strengthen the docking of industrial planning, deepen economic, trade and investment cooperation, and strive to promote tourism through conferences, gather businessmen through conferences, and promote business through conferences. The Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government will continue to create a first-class business environment that is market-oriented, ruled by law, internationalized, and provides high-quality services to tourists and creates a good development space for various market entities.

Participants said that Heilongjiang has an excellent ecological environment and unique location conditions. It is rich in resources such as large forests, large wetlands, large rivers, and large lakes. It has abundant development momentum and promising prospects. This trip deeply felt the upsurge and vigorous vitality of Longjiang’s innovative development. It will actively promote and promote Heilongjiang’s cultural and tourism resources, further deepen practical cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, and industry, and strive to achieve complementary advantages, mutual benefit, and common development.

Fu Xingguo, deputy director of the Culture, History and Study Committee of the CPPCC National Committee, Zhao Jinyun, vice governor of Gansu Province, comrades in charge of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, propaganda, cultural tourism and other related departments of brother provinces (districts), Volvo Car Group, Yili Industrial Group, Poly Culture Group , Huaqiang Group, Asia Pacific Tourism Federation, CYTS, Asian Roller Skating Federation, China Automobile and Motorcycle Sports Federation, Tuniu Travel Network and other main leaders, Ctrip Group, China Tourism Group, Meituan, Sunac Cultural Tourism Group, etc. Provincial leaders Zhang Wei, Yu Hongtao, Wang Yongkang, Li Yi, Wang Lan, Han Shengjian, Zhang Yazhong, relevant departments directly under the provincial government and responsible comrades from various cities (regions) attended the meeting. (Reporter Li Guoyu, photographer Shao Guoliang, Guo Junfeng, Jing Tianxu)

