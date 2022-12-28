An 84-year-old woman was found dead in her home in via Galilei in San Martino di Lupari, in the province of Padua. The 89-year-old husband is serious, also seriously injured and hospitalized in desperate conditions. It was one of her two daughters who noticed what happened in the late morning, while the other was missing. The woman, who lives in the same house as her parents, in the apartment next to her, was tracked down a few hours later in Romano d’Ezzelino, in the province of Vicenza. You heard from the prosecutor in the barracks, you are now in custody on charges of murder and attempted murder. But from her no admission.

Dear Miattello, 51, a former traffic warden, is the couple’s eldest daughter. She lived with her mother and father in her parents’ semi-detached house.



The massacre Mary Angela Sarto – is the name of the victim – and her husband reduced to dying, shocked San Martino, a town about thirty kilometers from Padua where everyone knows each other a bit. A ferocious ambush in the house, with the old woman killed by blows to the back of the head with a blunt object. Her youngest daughter raised the alarm, calling the police after finding the body of her mother in front of her, on the ground in a pool of blood, on her skull and face the signs of a violent attack. Next to her, in desperate condition, was her father, with extensive head trauma. Taken by air ambulance to the hospital in Padua, he is in serious condition; his prognosis is reserved.

The woman was alarmed because she could no longer get in touch with her parents and sister. So she decided to go in person to check on her, reaching the two-family house in via Galilei. The carabinieri of Cittadella, who arrived together with the 118 doctors at the site of her double ambush, immediately heard her and began searching for her sister. The object used to hit the two elders has not yet been identified. However, it is excluded that it is a firearm, or a knife. The man was in the living room wounded, the mother in the bedroom, already dead.

At the moment, some indiscretions about unspecified ‘problems’ that the eldest daughter would have suffered are not confirmed by the investigators. However, the carabinieri immediately made it clear that they were not dealing with a robbery that ended badly, or a murder with attempted suicide.

The next few hours will be crucial to give substance to the hypothesis of a drama confined to the family sphere. And to outline, if any, a motive for the crime. There is no shadow in the past of the two elderly spouses. The eldest daughter had worked some time ago as a policewoman in a town in the Treviso area.

The Veneto thus finds itself shaken by a new serious blood event after the feminicide that took place just 20 days ago in San Stino di Livenza, in the province of Venice, where Cinzia Luison, 60, was killed with bottles by her husband, Giuseppe Pitteri, 65 years old.

