Rome, official transfers of Volpato and Missori to Sassuolo – Lazio

About 10 million for the Giallorossi club plus 15% on future resale

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 29 – Cristian Volpato and Filippo Missori are officially two players of Sassuolo. Roma sold them outright with the communication arrived through an official note on their website. For both, he collects a figure close to 10 million to which a 15% percentage of future resale will be added for both players. (HANDLE).



