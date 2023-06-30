Home » Rome, official transfers of Volpato and Missori to Sassuolo – Lazio
News

Rome, official transfers of Volpato and Missori to Sassuolo – Lazio

by admin
Rome, official transfers of Volpato and Missori to Sassuolo – Lazio

About 10 million for the Giallorossi club plus 15% on future resale

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 29 – Cristian Volpato and Filippo Missori are officially two players of Sassuolo. Roma sold them outright with the communication arrived through an official note on their website. For both, he collects a figure close to 10 million to which a 15% percentage of future resale will be added for both players. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

See also  Ukraine, Vladimir the mad waves his atomic weapon: "Never seen reaction against enemies"

You may also like

Ohtani, Trout, and Freeman sortie, All-Star selection confirmed...

ADR installed a technical table to complete the...

Igniting the “Red Engine” to Empower Rural Revitalization-...

Anti-piracy exercise off the coast of Liberia with...

Better eleven million on the roof than a...

The security agreement for the MIO was finally...

Accident between the A1/A11 junction and Scandicci, one...

Vrbovské Vetry 2023 already on Saturday! Once again,...

5.2 earthquake shook several regions of Colombia

The anchor said that the simulcast丨The century-old party...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy