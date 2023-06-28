Transfer market – Rabiot-Juventus: renewal after United’s refusal to request a super signing, the background

After the farewell of Di Maria, who will return to Benfica, Adrien Rabiot also seemed ready to leave Juventus with his contract expiring in a few days. Already over the weekend, however, the parties had become very close and, today, the official renewal of the Frenchman arrived, who will remain at Juventus until at least June 2024. Rabiot will earn 7 million net until June next year. plus bonuses, with the possibility of reaching 8. In addition to the chance to re-discuss a new contract at the end of next season. But, the novelty that the Gazzetta dello sport relaunches is that Rabiot was about to sign with Manchester United…

According to the Gazzetta, in fact, Rabiot was courted by Manchester United who had already tried last summer. Then the Frenchman’s no who remained at Juventus, at Allegri’s invitation, and the Red Devils who turned to Casemiro at the end of the transfer market. The British club tried again this year and Rabiot seemed ready this time to say yes. However, Rabiot’s requests were very high, with the former PSG asking for a three-year contract at 10 million net per season. Too many for United who immediately made it clear to Rabiot and his entourage that he had to significantly reduce the requests to sign. From that rejection, the 1995 class retraced his steps and signed with Juventus

