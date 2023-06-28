Say No to Drugs, Enjoy Chang’an and Create National Drug Control Demonstration City Xi’an High-tech Zone Holds “6.26 International Anti-Drug Day” Theme Publicity Event- Chinadaily.com

June 26 is the 36th International Anti-Drug Day. On the same day, the Narcotics Control Office of Xi’an High-tech Zone held an anti-drug themed promotional activity in Xi’an Chuangye Coffee Street, “Reject Drugs and Enjoy Chang’an and Create a National Demonstration City for Anti-Drugs”.

The event kicked off with an enthusiastic dance performance. The speech of the relevant person in charge of the Anti-drug Office of Xi’an High-tech Zone expressed the determination to win the fight against drugs. With a deep understanding, the police boxing performance vividly demonstrated the loyal, clean and responsible spirit of public security officers in the new era. The activity explained the anti-drug concept to the masses through popular and easy-to-understand art performances. In the anti-drug knowledge question and answer session, the people on the scene actively raised their hands to answer the questions, discussed the dangers of drugs with each other, and enhanced the public’s awareness of drug knowledge, anti-drug, and drug rejection.

The reporter saw that 20 anti-drug publicity display boards, 85 kinds of drug simulation models, and 15 kinds of drug tool models were placed at the event site. And a variety of anti-drug cultural and creative souvenirs. “It turns out that there are so many kinds of drugs!” “Comrade police, I will bring the child over to have a look together, and we must let him improve his self-protection awareness!” Consciously stay away from drugs, cherish life, and actively participate in the creation of an anti-drug demonstration city in Xi’an.

In the next step, the Narcotics Control Office of Xi’an High-tech Zone will continue to promote the in-depth development of anti-drug publicity and education through various forms of activities, stimulate the “strongest voice” in conscious anti-drugs, form a joint force for the whole society to jointly manage drug control work, and demonstrate strictness Strong determination to combat drug-related crimes.

(China Daily Shaanxi Reporter Station)

[Responsible editor: Cai Donghai]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

