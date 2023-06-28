Market Bibart | Fire fighting until late at night

After a fire broke out at the Rauch company in Markt Bibart in the afternoon, the fire brigade had to deal with the operation in the wood processing company until late at night. The factory fire brigade is still on site as a fire watch, a spokesman for the integrated rescue control center told us. The fire departments from Markt Bibart, Scheinfeld and Sugenheim also helped fight the fire in a chip bunker. They first had to clear the chip bunker to get to the source of the fire. Nobody got hurt. A large cloud of smoke hung over the company premises. Now fire experts from the Ansbach police department have to look for the cause.

