Home » Market Bibart | Fire fighting until late at night
News

Market Bibart | Fire fighting until late at night

by admin
Market Bibart | Fire fighting until late at night

After a fire broke out at the Rauch company in Markt Bibart in the afternoon, the fire brigade had to deal with the operation in the wood processing company until late at night. The factory fire brigade is still on site as a fire watch, a spokesman for the integrated rescue control center told us. The fire departments from Markt Bibart, Scheinfeld and Sugenheim also helped fight the fire in a chip bunker. They first had to clear the chip bunker to get to the source of the fire. Nobody got hurt. A large cloud of smoke hung over the company premises. Now fire experts from the Ansbach police department have to look for the cause.

See also  Laurent Garnier: "When techno sent the world into a trance"

You may also like

Arhuaco prison that would have abused a girl...

Tlc crisis, Rangone: “Innovation is the only way...

Motown Records: The Eternal Sound of Young America...

This June 30 is the deadline for payment...

8.3 million for the enhancement of the submerged...

British International School is the leader on the...

Council approved project for caregivers of dependent people

The 10 best books on Madagascar – Scientific...

Digital Assets Commission and Bitcoin Agency may receive...

District addresses the calamity due to lack of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy