European skeet team gold and silver for Italy – Sport

by admin
Clay pigeon shooting gives Italy the 19th gold medal at the European Games in Krakow. Having reached the final with the second score in qualifying (208 targets), the women’s skeet team made up of Martina Bartolomei, Simona Scocchetti and Chiara Di Marziantonio beat Slovakia 7-1. In the men’s team skeet, on the other hand, Italy finished with silver: Tammaro Cassandro, Gabriele Rossetti and Elia Sdruccioli were defeated 7-3 by Finland.

