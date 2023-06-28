Home » Patriarch Porphyry in Kosovo | Info
World

Patriarch Porphyry in Kosovo | Info

by admin
Patriarch Porphyry in Kosovo | Info

His Holiness the Serbian Patriarch Porfirije arrived at the Gračanica Monastery on the eve of Vidovdan.

Source: Mondo/ Goran Sivački

Patriarch Porphyry was welcomed by His Eminence Bishop Teodosije of Raška-Prizren with four other bishops, monks and clergy of the Eparchy of Raška-Prizren.

His Holiness will bless and attend the “Vidovdan poet’s vigil” tonight, and in the morning from 9:00 a.m. in the Gračanica Monastery, he will serve the Holy Bishop’s Liturgy on the occasion of Vidovdan.

His Holiness the Patriarch of Serbia, with the concurrence of a considerable number of bishops, will serve a memorial service for the heroes of Kosovo at 1:00 p.m. in the port of the Gračanica Monastery.

The memorial service for Kosovo’s heroes, after 33 years, will not be held at Gazimestan this year due to security threats.

In Gračanica, the “Vidovdan festivities” are underway, which are traditionally held for the 34th time.

(Srna)

See also  Bolsonaro in hospital for an illness: the media in Brazil write it

You may also like

Donald Trump sues reporter E. Jean Carroll for...

Ideas for setting up the playground in the...

Cardinal Zuppi on a mission to Moscow and...

Choosing to freeze eggs can help women have...

The phases of a correct positioning of the...

new rate hikes in July

The director of Audi was sentenced for the...

Ukraine, latest news. Russian missiles on Kramatorsk: at...

Hong Kong Secretary for Commerce and Economics: Hong...

The easiest way to furnish the terrace of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy