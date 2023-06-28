Patriarch Porphyry in Kosovo | Info

His Holiness the Serbian Patriarch Porfirije arrived at the Gračanica Monastery on the eve of Vidovdan.

Source: Mondo/ Goran Sivački

Patriarch Porphyry was welcomed by His Eminence Bishop Teodosije of Raška-Prizren with four other bishops, monks and clergy of the Eparchy of Raška-Prizren.

His Holiness will bless and attend the “Vidovdan poet’s vigil” tonight, and in the morning from 9:00 a.m. in the Gračanica Monastery, he will serve the Holy Bishop’s Liturgy on the occasion of Vidovdan.

His Holiness the Patriarch of Serbia, with the concurrence of a considerable number of bishops, will serve a memorial service for the heroes of Kosovo at 1:00 p.m. in the port of the Gračanica Monastery.

The memorial service for Kosovo’s heroes, after 33 years, will not be held at Gazimestan this year due to security threats.

In Gračanica, the “Vidovdan festivities” are underway, which are traditionally held for the 34th time.

(Srna)

