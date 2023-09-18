Home » Transparent healthcare, extension of public consultation on the electronic public register
Transparent healthcare, extension of public consultation on the electronic public register

We inform you that the public consultation for the phase of collecting contributions from the stakeholder has been extended from 17 September to 24 September 2023.
To ensure participation in the consultation of stakeholder is used ParteciPA platform in the “Transparent healthcare” sectiondedicated to collecting contributions and suggestions useful for improving the provision.

The consultation involves the completion of a questionnaire that each participant, who will access with digital authentication (Spid, CIE), will be able to complete in a confidential manner and not shared with the other participants. The contributions collected will be evaluated by the Working Group in order to refine the draft decree.

