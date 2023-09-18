Are Wedding Banquets Becoming a Pre-Made Dish Extravaganza?

Hangzhou Couple Shocked to Discover 70% of Expensive Wedding Banquet Consisted of Pre-Prepared Dishes

Hangzhou, Zhejiang – A couple in Hangzhou was left stunned after booking an expensive wedding banquet package at a hotel, only to find out that 70% of the dishes served were pre-prepared. The revelation has sparked a debate about the transparency of “luxury” wedding banquets and the prevalence of pre-prepared dishes.

Renowned television host Bai Yansong weighed in on the issue, questioning whether customers still need to go to a restaurant to eat pre-prepared dishes. He emphasized the need for greater transparency, as labels of prepared dishes often lack detailed information. Customers should be informed about the use of prepared dishes in both takeout and dine-in services.

Pre-prepared dishes have become popular due to their convenience, quick preparation time, and wide variety. However, their widespread consumption has also raised concerns about transparency and food safety. Experts argue that consumers have the right to know and choose the food they consume and that the consumption of prepared dishes should be made more transparent and healthier.

In addition to transparency, companies involved in the prepared food industry should prioritize food safety. Operators must take responsibility for ensuring the freshness of ingredients, maintaining hygiene during the production process, and maintaining environmental sanitation during transportation.

The incident serves as a reminder that food safety should always remain a top priority, especially in the context of pre-prepared dishes. Transparency and greater awareness of food safety issues are necessary to maintain the trust and satisfaction of consumers.

