Transport, air strike tomorrow: Ita cancels 133 national and international flights. Stop Canadair today

After the strong inconvenience of Thursday 13 July due to the train strike, the one of the ground staff of the airports is being prepared who will cross their arms for eight hours from 10 to 18

After the strong inconvenience of Thursday 13 July for the train strikethat of the airport ground staff is preparing, who on Saturday 15 July will cross their arms for eight hours from 10 to 18. Meanwhile, today the Canadair pilots registered with Ugl Transport Air and the riders will stop for 8 hours, from 12 to 20 have announced protests in 10 cities after the stop of Uber Eats which sent home about 3 thousand without social safety nets, being employed as occasional self-employed collaborators and VAT numbers.

The CGIL appeal on halving the transport strike has been rejected

As for the strike by airport ground staff, it will be necessary to see how the situation will evolve in the next few hours. The Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini had intervened to halve the duration of the railway transport strike on Thursday 12 July. An order against which Filt/Cgil appealed to the Tar which, however, rejected the request for urgent precautionary suspension

“We are also working on this” announced Salvini referring to the air transport strike on Saturday 15 July. And he announced “A table is convened next week” between the company and the workers. “I count on common sense on that too, for the Italians for the many tourists because this will be an extraordinary season and it cannot be ruined by strike after strike,” underlined the deputy prime minister.

Cancellations

Due to the strike on Saturday 15 July, Ita Airways “was forced to cancel 133 domestic and international flights”, the company informed. But he explains that he has “activated an extraordinary plan” to limit passenger inconvenience, rebooking as many travelers as possible involved in the cancellations on the first available flights and “40% will be able to fly on the same day”.

The airport strike on Saturday will also be joined by the unrest of the pilots of Malta Air, which operates Ryanair flights, from 12 to 16 and of the pilots and flight attendants of Vueling from 10 to 18.

8-hour strike by Canadair pilots



The national strike of Canadair pilots registered with Ugl Air Transport begins at 12 p.m. and will continue until 8 p.m., proclaimed «following the negative closure of the two cooling phases with the Avincis company, without the same proposing acceptable solutions. This therefore determined, not without professional regret, the decree of the first real strike of the Canadair pilots registered with Ugl. Clearly, as required by Regulation 12/461 – it is underlined -, the minimum contingents of personnel to be exempted from the strike will be guaranteed and this to limit the inconvenience to the community that is always close to our business“.

