by Valeria Brown

Nausea, vomiting, headache and stomach cramps.

The symptoms felt by 12 children who attend the same class of the same school complex, in Trapani

Thus, the little ones from school ended up in the emergency room accompanied by their parents, informed in the meantime by the institute’s management.

The suspicion is that the pupils, who use the school canteen service, may have ingested spoiled food. For two of them the diagnosis was that of food poisoning. After receiving initial health care in the emergency area of ​​Sant’Antonio Abate, they were transferred to the pediatric ward to undergo more in-depth checks. It also appears that a little girl had a severe allergic reaction.

There was an immediate reaction from the parents of the young students to whose memory the episodes of 18 October which took place in the schools of Alcamo date back, where presumed cases of salmonellosis were identified and, lastly, the events dating back to last May when the same company allegedly administered nursery and primary school of Trapani food with a spoiled taste and smell so as to induce – in this circumstance – the teachers not to deliver the food to the children.

Meanwhile, since yesterday, the school canteen service has been activated in Trapani, which the Municipality has entrusted in recent days to the company “Le Palme”, ​​the contractor for the school canteen service.

The reaction of the Headmaster who is preparing, in these same moments, the report to be sent to the Municipality is ready; while, the episode has already been reported to the childhood guarantor. The parents are thinking of filing a complaint/complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office. “We don’t mess around with our children’s health. There have been precedents in other schools that make us worry”, they report in chorus.