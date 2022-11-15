“Service ATM must be guaranteed everywhere. Especially in the areas of mountain“. Words from the president of Anci Veneto, Mario Conte, who intervenes on the issue of banking desertification, in particular, in mountain areas: «In recent years several bank headquarters have closed, creating discomfort for citizens, especially the weakest sections of the population such as, for example, the elderly. This is why we share the motion brought forward by the president Uncem Marco Bussone and we hope that positive and comforting answers will arrive in a short time».

The new model of the cost reform of withdrawals on the Bancomat circuit supported by Uncem provides for a maximum commission of 1.50 euros against the current average of 1.83 euros with peaks of 2 euros. Furthermore, the commission will be applied by the bank that owns the ATM (as is already the case in other European countries). These new methods lead to an average saving for the consumer of 0.30 cents on approximately 500 million operations per year for over 150 million euros in lower costs borne by users. According to Uncem, this change is necessary and urgent. It is very important to facilitate users, but also the maintenance and enhancement of services in the territories.

«It is necessary that this reform go through because that of banking services in mountain areas is a problem that also joins the lack of post office. We cannot leave these territories unguarded because we risk that they will be unattractive thus causing a drastic decrease in residents. To reverse the trend it is necessary to team up and guarantee services in the area to be close to the communities and that of ATMs which are increasingly technological today is one of these».

The Venetian president also has his say on the subject Luca Zaia: «To keep small communities alive, especially those in the mountains today at high risk of depopulation, it is necessary to offer a range of local services. Including the possibility for citizens to be able to access a bank branch and an ATM, which cannot be relocated and centralized only in the most densely populated areas. Banking services must be accessible, especially by the elderly, without undertaking long journeys. Even considering the difficulties associated with the winter seasons, the weather, the orography of our territory. I share the concern raised by some local administrators about the prospect of eliminating some ATMs in small municipalities, according to a trend already observed in the last period. My appeal is to maintain the banking institutions of the territory, preserving services and often also jobs that should be preserved. I am sure that the particular sensitivity already demonstrated by various credit institutions, including local ones, will be able to be close to the needs of the citizens of the Veneto”.