GlaxoSmithKline GmbH & Co. KG

Munich (ots)

More and more holidaymakers are currently being drawn to the countries of Southeast Europe – no wonder, because what many are longing for today is still possible here: individual travel experiences beyond mass tourism. In particular, the south-eastern European Mediterranean region with its perfect mix of beach, city, nature and culture promises worthwhile discoveries for every taste. And with a little preparation, safe travel is also possible in south-eastern Europe.

Whether in Croatia, Albania or Slovenia: If you want to relax on the beach, you will get your money’s worth in Southeastern Europe, as will culture enthusiasts, backpackers, night owls, families, water sports fans, passionate hikers and mountain bikers. Crystal-clear lakes, untouched nature and the opportunity to experience dream beaches without crowds make the south-eastern European countries popular travel destinations in 2023. Other plus points: an attractive price-performance ratio, good accessibility by car, but also good national and international destinations Train and bus connections – important for the adventurous and environmentally conscious. Many Southeast European destinations are still insider tips and therefore not as crowded as some other popular holiday regions.

Anyone planning a trip to a south-eastern European country should, however, make some preparations and find out about possible health risks in good time. In particular, this includes the risk of contracting hepatitis A, a contagious inflammation of the liver caused by the hepatitis A virus.

Find out about travel vaccinations before you go on holiday

In addition to most tropical regions and the Mediterranean region, south-eastern Europe is also one of the areas with a high incidence of hepatitis A – something many people are not aware of.(1) Infection is usually caused by contaminated drinking water, bathing water or contaminated food.(1) This means that water that has not been boiled, the sundae from the small ice cream parlor in the old town and the long drink with ice cubes at the hotel bar are just as likely sources of infection as the seafood platter in the restaurant or the fruit and vegetables from the farm stand on the street. The risk of infection is particularly high in areas with low hygiene standards (2) – a risk that needs to be kept in mind, especially on road trips and hikes through more remote, rural areas. Since it is correspondingly difficult to avoid any contact with the pathogen, the simplest and safest form of prevention is timely vaccination against hepatitis A.

To ensure that the well-deserved holiday is carefree and that it is remembered well, holidaymakers should consult their general practitioner about possible travel vaccinations eight to twelve weeks before the start of their holiday. A hepatitis A vaccination is well tolerated, can be carried out together with other vaccinations (3) and may also be possible shortly before departure.(1)

Before traveling to south-eastern Europe – and also to the Mediterranean region – vacationers should seek advice from their doctor on travel vaccinations such as hepatitis A and B. Further information also at: www.bereit-zu-reisen.de.

(1) RKI: “Guidebook Hepatitis A”. Available under: https://bit.ly/2TAOCxC. March 2023.

(2) Internists online: “Hepatitis A. What is it?” Available under: https://bit.ly/3Zi1HeO. March 2023.

(3) Internists online: “Hepatitis A: Treatment, Prevention & Vaccination.” Available under: https://bit.ly/3YjuEWe. March 2023.

NP-DE-TVX-PRSR-230001; 03/23

Ulrike Joachim

Disease Awareness Communications Manager

Communications, Government Affairs & Market Access

E-Mail: [email protected]

Fabienne Lessenich

agency contact

Phone: 0221/9257 3840

E-Mail: [email protected]

GlaxoSmithKline GmbH & Co. KG, Prinzregentenplatz 9, 81675 Munich

Seat of the KG is Munich

District Court Munich HRA 78754

general partner:

Allen Pharmazeutika Gesellschaft mbH, Vienna

Commercial Court Vienna FN 93449 a

Managing directors:

Victoria Williams (Vors.)

Original content from: GlaxoSmithKline GmbH & Co. KG, transmitted by news aktuell