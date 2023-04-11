.

Berlin (German news agency) – Foreign politicians from the Union and SPD expect Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) to send a strong signal on her inaugural visit to China. Johann Wadephul (CDU) told the “Bild” (Wednesday edition): “It must make it clear that Europe is pursuing a common policy on China. We can only achieve our goals if we work together.”

It’s about the message that Europe “does not keep equidistance” but is clearly on the side of the USA. “We represent common values ​​and defend the rules-based world order. That’s why we expect China to take a clearer position on the Russian war of aggression.” SPD foreign politician Nils Schmid said Baerbock had to “correct the impression left by the French President.” The task is to make it clear “that the EU will not allow itself to be split off from the USA, while at the same time pursuing its own political line,” said Schmid. “Ms. Baerbock will represent the federal government’s line that China is now ‘partner, competitor and systemic rival’.”

