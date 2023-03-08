You would definitely agree with us – there is always room in the stomach for dessert. Rich, super chocolatey, beautifully soft and chewy – a slice of brownie is every chocolate lover’s dream come true. Of course you can get ready-made brownies from the supermarket, but homemade just always tastes best. Baking is an art in itself, but our quick 3-ingredient brownie recipes are super easy to make! Whether Nutella brownies made from 3 ingredients, with banana, vegan or low-carb – spoil yourself and your family and try our best brownie recipes today! So let’s go – have fun reading and bon appetit!

The best 3-ingredient Nutella brownies

And here is the perfect recipe for all Nutella fans! These 3-ingredient Nutella brownies are absolutely delicious and a breeze to make!

Ingredients for 16 servings:

350 grams of Nutella

65 grams of wheat flour

2 large eggs + 1 yolk, at room temperature

A pinch of salt

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and line a square baking tin with baking paper.

Place Nutella in a bowl and melt in the microwave for 40 seconds.

In a large bowl, whisk the eggs and Nutella until smooth, about 2-3 minutes.

Add the wheat flour and salt and mix to form a smooth dough.

Pour the batter into the baking pan and bake for about 20-25 minutes.

Let cool completely and cut into pieces.

Serve the 3-ingredient Nutella brownies with vanilla ice cream and enjoy!

Healthy 3 ingredient brownies with banana

Brownies for breakfast? And healthy too? Bring it on! These 3 ingredient banana brownies are vegan, sugar-free and only 120 calories per slice. A real dream, right?

Ingredients for 10 pieces:

3 medium-sized, ripe bananas

120 grams peanut butter or almond butter

50 grams of cocoa powder

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and line a square baking tin with baking paper.

In a large bowl, mash the bananas with a fork.

Add peanut butter and stir smooth.

Add cocoa powder and mix until smooth.

Pour the batter into the baking pan and bake for about 25-30 minutes.

Allow to cool completely and voila – your healthy 3-ingredient banana brownies are ready!

Vegan no-bake brownies

Don’t feel like turning on the oven? Well, with our 3-ingredient vegan brownie recipe, you don’t have to either! Just 10 minutes – that’s all you need to enjoy this delicious treat!

Ingredients for 8 servings:

120 grams of raw walnuts or other nuts of your choice

190 grams of dates, pitted

50 grams of cocoa powder

Preparation:

Pour hot water over dates in a bowl and soak for 10 minutes.

Pour off the water and drain well.

Place dates and nuts in blender and blend to form a sticky mixture.

Add cocoa powder and mix again.

Line a baking tin with parchment paper and spread the mixture evenly in it.

Place in the freezer for 5 minutes and cut into pieces.

And that’s it – it’s that easy to prepare vegan brownies from 3 ingredients without baking!

Sweet Potato 3 ingredient brownies

Got 1 leftover sweet potato and don’t know what to do with it? How about baking these sweet potato 3 ingredient brownies? Packed with nutrients and vitamins, deliciously fudgy and rich – sounds like the perfect healthy dessert, right?

Ingredients for 10 pieces:

330 grams of sweet potatoes

120 grams of almond flour or ground almonds

120 grams of dark chocolate

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 220 degrees.

Prick the sweet potatoes several times with a fork and bake for about 40-45 minutes.

Allow to cool slightly and scoop out the flesh with a spoon.

Melt half of the chocolate in the microwave and puree with the sweet potatoes and almond flour in the blender.

Chop the remaining chocolate and add to the sweet potato mixture.

Pour the batter into a square baking pan and bake for about 25-30 minutes.

Alternatively, you can simply let the sweet potato brownies set in the fridge for 1-2 hours.

3 ingredient low carb brownies

Are you currently on a diet, but really want a delicious dessert? Then you should definitely bake these 3 low-carb 3-ingredient brownies today!

Ingredients for 8 servings:

130 grams sugar-free low-carb hazelnut spread (See below for how to make your own)

20 grams of almond flour

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and line a square baking tin with baking paper.

Heat the hazelnut spread in the microwave for 30 seconds.

Mix all ingredients in a large bowl with a whisk until smooth.

Pour the mixture into the baking pan and spread evenly.

Cook for about 18-20 minutes and let cool completely.

Enjoy!

Make vegan and healthy Nutella yourself

There is hardly anyone who does not like Nutella. Unfortunately, the classic chocolate spread is full of sugar and artificial ingredients and is therefore anything but healthy. But no problem, because we will show you how you can easily make healthy Nutella yourself.

Ingredients for 1 large glass:

240 grams of raw hazelnuts

30 Gramm Pulver-Erythrit

20 grams of cocoa powder

10 grams coconut oil (optional, but will help thicken)

180 grams of sugar-free dark chocolate

Preparation: