Tribute to Three Pioneering Women in Argentine Medicine

Three pioneering women in the history of Argentine medicine were recently honored with the unveiling of their portraits at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Buenos Aires (UBA). The portraits of Cecilia Grierson, Alicia Moreau de Justo, and Julieta Lanteri were hung as a tribute to their significant contributions to the field of medicine in Argentina.

The ceremony, held at the Central Museum of Medical Sciences of the Faculty of Medicine of the UBA, was attended by various authorities including Luis Ignacio Brusco, the dean of the faculty, and Ana Azara, the medical manager of primary care at the Elea laboratory.

The donation of the portraits was described as a significant milestone in the recognition and legitimacy of women in the field of health. The Central Museum of the Faculty of Medicine, where the portraits will be permanently displayed, is a symbolic location where important decisions are made.

Speaking about the role of women in medicine, Dean Brusco acknowledged the evolution of women in the field, noting that women now make up between 70% and 80% of enrollment in the medical career. This marks a dramatic shift from a century ago when women were absent from the field.

The portraits were created by artist Paula Rivero, using a digital technique that incorporates colorful backgrounds. Rivero described the opportunity to work on the paintings as significant, as the space was previously dominated by portraits of male doctors.

In addition to the portraits, the museum also displays different belongings of the doctors, including medical instruments and historical documents.

Cecilia Grierson, Alicia Moreau de Justo, and Julieta Lanteri were all trailblazers in the field of medicine in Argentina. Grierson, the first Argentine doctor, was a pioneer in the fight for women’s rights and founded the first School of Nurses and the Argentine First Aid Society. Moreau de Justo, who graduated as a doctor specializing in gynecology, was also a political leader, journalist, lecturer, writer, and activist for women’s rights. Lanteri, one of the first university graduates in Argentina, collaborated in the founding of the Argentine Association of University Women and the National League of Free Thinkers.

Ana Azara remarked that these three outstanding women worked tirelessly for women’s health and rights, leaving a lasting legacy through education and the institutions they founded. She emphasized the evolving role of women in the medical field and the importance of recognizing and promoting their contributions.

The exhibition of these portraits and belongings serves as a testament to the significant role of women in the history of Argentine medicine and their ongoing contributions to the field.

Share this: Facebook

X

