Home » Tribute to Three Pioneering Women in Argentine Medicine
Health

Tribute to Three Pioneering Women in Argentine Medicine

by admin
Tribute to Three Pioneering Women in Argentine Medicine

Three pioneering women in the history of Argentine medicine were recently honored with the unveiling of their portraits at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Buenos Aires (UBA). The portraits of Cecilia Grierson, Alicia Moreau de Justo, and Julieta Lanteri were hung as a tribute to their significant contributions to the field of medicine in Argentina.

The ceremony, held at the Central Museum of Medical Sciences of the Faculty of Medicine of the UBA, was attended by various authorities including Luis Ignacio Brusco, the dean of the faculty, and Ana Azara, the medical manager of primary care at the Elea laboratory.

The donation of the portraits was described as a significant milestone in the recognition and legitimacy of women in the field of health. The Central Museum of the Faculty of Medicine, where the portraits will be permanently displayed, is a symbolic location where important decisions are made.

Speaking about the role of women in medicine, Dean Brusco acknowledged the evolution of women in the field, noting that women now make up between 70% and 80% of enrollment in the medical career. This marks a dramatic shift from a century ago when women were absent from the field.

The portraits were created by artist Paula Rivero, using a digital technique that incorporates colorful backgrounds. Rivero described the opportunity to work on the paintings as significant, as the space was previously dominated by portraits of male doctors.

In addition to the portraits, the museum also displays different belongings of the doctors, including medical instruments and historical documents.

See also  Incredible how rich in omega 3 this wild plant is that usually infests the vegetable garden

Cecilia Grierson, Alicia Moreau de Justo, and Julieta Lanteri were all trailblazers in the field of medicine in Argentina. Grierson, the first Argentine doctor, was a pioneer in the fight for women’s rights and founded the first School of Nurses and the Argentine First Aid Society. Moreau de Justo, who graduated as a doctor specializing in gynecology, was also a political leader, journalist, lecturer, writer, and activist for women’s rights. Lanteri, one of the first university graduates in Argentina, collaborated in the founding of the Argentine Association of University Women and the National League of Free Thinkers.

Ana Azara remarked that these three outstanding women worked tirelessly for women’s health and rights, leaving a lasting legacy through education and the institutions they founded. She emphasized the evolving role of women in the medical field and the importance of recognizing and promoting their contributions.

The exhibition of these portraits and belongings serves as a testament to the significant role of women in the history of Argentine medicine and their ongoing contributions to the field.

You may also like

One hundred years of Franco Basaglia. by Giacomo...

«We will hire five people» Il Tirreno

Workplaces that promote health, — Health

Long-term Survival Benefits of STRIDE Regimen in Phase...

Run-walk: how to improve your running and have...

Chris Töpperwien lost 14 kilograms – how he...

Fentanyl. Avoid, thanks to prohibitionism, that it becomes...

Sinusitis and rheumatic diseases, there is a link...

Potassium – An underrated mineral

Stairway to Health: The Benefits of Climbing the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy