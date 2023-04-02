TRIESTE. Sixty days for the definitive design, forty days for the executive design, 270 days of construction from the date of the delivery report. Chronoprogrammatic translation: the starting gong will have to resound in October, the finish flag will wave in December 2025-January ’26.

Tight deadlines

impious squeezed, as required by the Pnrr, to transform the current semi-ruin in via Luigi Frausin – dedicated to a communist and partisan exponent, killed in 1944 – into a modern plant…