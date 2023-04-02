Home News After an accident with seven dead in Thuringia – the B247 remains closed until Sunday morning
News

After an accident with seven dead in Thuringia – the B247 remains closed until Sunday morning

by admin
After an accident with seven dead in Thuringia – the B247 remains closed until Sunday morning

At least seven people died in the serious accident on the B247 in the Unstrut-Hainich district on Saturday evening. According to the police, two people were also seriously injured and one victim underwent emergency surgery.

Salvage work late into the night

The salvage work on the B247 was not completed late in the evening. The accident happened between Schönstedt and Bad Langensalza.

According to the current status, a car got into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and collided with two cars there. All three went up in flames for reasons that are also unknown. The fire brigade was able to extinguish the vehicles.

See also  Apple Fitness + arrives in Italy: meditation, pilates, skiing and walking

You may also like

House by prison for former mayor of Alto...

Auerbach in Vogtland celebrates “Bridge Day” for cyclists

Gwyneth Paltrow wins civil lawsuit for ski accident

The annoyance of Ricardo Montaner after filtering the...

60 meter high chimney in Bochum blown up...

Tourism sector has everything ready for the next...

Friends or enemies – The Journal

Overview of German bunkers ready – will it...

LG Brings New Level of Consumer Convenience with...

The soldier who was wounded by a sniper...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy