12
At least seven people died in the serious accident on the B247 in the Unstrut-Hainich district on Saturday evening. According to the police, two people were also seriously injured and one victim underwent emergency surgery.
Salvage work late into the night
The salvage work on the B247 was not completed late in the evening. The accident happened between Schönstedt and Bad Langensalza.
According to the current status, a car got into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and collided with two cars there. All three went up in flames for reasons that are also unknown. The fire brigade was able to extinguish the vehicles.