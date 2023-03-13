Home Health Trigoria, Roma return to training: work out in the gym for those who played yesterday – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos
Pellegrini carried out the instrumental tests today, starting tomorrow he will be able to return to the group with a helmet

The Roma returned to training this morning to prepare for Thursday’s match against Real Sociedad. Mourinho he was unable to grant any day of rest due to the many close commitments. I work out in the gym for those who played yesterday. The condition of the injured needs to be assessed. Pellegrini carried out the instrumental tests today with negative results. He can come back in group with a helmet. There are still doubts about Belotti, Llorente and Solbakken.

