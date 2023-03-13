6
info
The pedestrian crossed Friedhofstraße when the driver drove in reverse. She was knocked over by the rear of the car. The pensioner suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, police said.
info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.
info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.
info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.
Add the theme to your themes.
See also Alessandra Cappellotto's challenge: "I will save my cycling friends from Kabul and make them race again"