The driver of the car drove over the 82-year-old in Braunau while reversing out of a parking space

The driver of the car drove over the 82-year-old in Braunau while reversing out of a parking space

The pedestrian crossed Friedhofstraße when the driver drove in reverse. She was knocked over by the rear of the car. The pensioner suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, police said.

