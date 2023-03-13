Home Sports A weekly newsletter dedicated to the Olympic and Paralympic Games
A weekly newsletter dedicated to the Olympic and Paralympic Games

“Le Monde” launched, on Sunday March 12, the first issue of a newsletter specifically devoted to the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Published every Sunday, its purpose will be to offer you a reading of the different challenges of this summer 2024 meeting (from July 26 to August 11, then from August 28 to September 8).

Those that touch on the sporting dimension, of course. But also those who go hand in hand with the organization of such a planetary event, a rare moment for a country – in this case 100 years will have passed for France between two receptions of the Summer Games.

Because the preparation of this meeting supposes to take up sacred challenges, whether in the construction of infrastructures (even if there is less for Paris 2024 than for the previous Games), the implementation of the means of adequate safety and transport, or compliance with commitments relating to the environment, accessibility, etc.

And then, getting into Olympic time also sometimes means throwing a harsh light on certain aspects of a country’s daily life: the place of sport in society and the means allocated to it, for example, or even taking account of disability, not to mention the state of transport.

So many subjects that “Le Monde” has been trying to tell, and illustrate through reports, surveys, analyzes, for several months now.

