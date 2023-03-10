A well-known chain of gyms makes recruitments for organic enhancement. Here are the open positions and how to apply.

Virgin Active is looking for personnel to be included in the various offices in Italy on permanent, temporary or internship contracts.

The well-known chain of sports and wellness centers belongs to Richard Branson’s Virgin Group. Over time Virgin Active have become a real success thanks to the formula of the fitness village, combining wellness and fun. In Italy it has been active since 2003 with another 150,000 members and 40 centres, but it is also present in Australia, Great Britain, Portugal, Spain and South Africa.

The gyms Virgin Active they are not just rooms equipped with training machines, but proper and real wellness centers with swimming pools, bars and restaurants: a place to experience at 360 degrees.

Recruitments in Virgin Active gyms

A truly extraordinary opportunity to be able to work in such a reality where collaborators are involved in the development of projects aimed at spreading the company’s values. Furthermore, the new resources will be hired on permanent and fixed-term contracts, based on professional profiles and experience. For young people, on the other hand, internships and apprenticeships will be activated. All employees at any career level will also benefit from a training program that will serve to grow professionally and personally.

Virgin Active is periodically looking for new staff to join the company staff. Currently collects new applications for recruitment to be included in various offices located throughout the country.

Here are the positions currently active:

fitness instructors and courses for the Brescia, Florence and Milan offices;

for the Brescia, Florence and Milan offices; sales and customer service representatives for the offices of Casalecchio (Bologna), Florence, Milan, Moncalieri (Turin), Naples, Reggio Emilia, Turin;

for the offices of Casalecchio (Bologna), Florence, Milan, Moncalieri (Turin), Naples, Reggio Emilia, Turin; personal trainer for the offices of Brescia, Florence, Milan, Moncalieri (Turin), Prato, Rome, Turin;

for the offices of Brescia, Florence, Milan, Moncalieri (Turin), Prato, Rome, Turin; lifeguard for the offices in Florence, Genoa, Mestre (Venice), Milan, Moncalieri (Turin), Perugia, Reggio Emilia, Rome, Turin;

for the offices in Florence, Genoa, Mestre (Venice), Milan, Moncalieri (Turin), Perugia, Reggio Emilia, Rome, Turin; maintenance worker / maintenance worker for the offices of Corsico (Milan), Florence, Naples, Rome.

Candidate requirements

A quick look at the requirements that candidates must meet. The fitness instructors and courses they must have at least two years of experience in the role and possibly a degree in motor sciences. Instead, the sales and customer service employees must have a high school diploma and two years of work experience. For the Milan and Turin offices, job offers are also valid for individuals belonging to protected categories.

Degree in motor sciences, at least one year of experience and certificates or attestations relating to the courses attended are the specific requirements for applying as personal trainer.

A diploma, a valid lifeguard’s license and at least one year’s experience are required for those wishing to apply as lifeguard. Also for maintenance worker a diploma is required, in this case, however, of an electronic or electrotechnical expert. Plus: at least two years of experience as a maintenance technician, even if not gained in gyms.

How to apply for offers

To hope for a job at Virgin Active, candidates in addition to the requirements, must send their application. Here’s what you need to do to not lose a job opportunity. From the Virgin Active website you need to go to the “Work with us” and choose between the 4 active sections, click on open positions. Subsequently, after having read the information sheet, send the curriculum electronically.