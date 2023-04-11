news-txt”>

“Improving the quality of life of cancer patients and survivors is one of the main pillars of the European Cancer Plan, therefore the Commission has launched a call for tenders to conduct a comparative study on national developments in the field of right to oblivion in order to draw up a code of conduct”. Thus explains the EU Commission, responding to a question by the Czech MEP of the EPP Tomas Zdechovsky, on the subject of the right to be forgotten for former cancer patients.

“The results of this work, which will end in 2024, will help to address the definition of the right to be forgotten thanks to the help of the interested parties”, explains the response elaborated by the EU health commissioner, Stella Kyriakides.

“The basis of this work is an exploratory study of five Member States where legislative measures concerning the right to be forgotten have been adopted and seven Member States where instead self-regulatory actions have been developed or are being developed,” he explains Kyriakides.